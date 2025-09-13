Tunisia’s Addvocate.AI Secures Investment to Boost Sales Tech Expansion

Addvocate.AI, a Tunisia- and France-based startup, has raised funding from venture firm 216 Capital to accelerate product development and global expansion. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Founded in 2024 by Ridha Mami and Sofyan Chekir, the company offers a “Sales Performance OS” that acts as a digital copilot for sales teams. The AI-driven platform unifies data, provides behavioral nudges, and generates insights to help salespeople manage client interactions.

The startup said the funding will support innovation and adoption among enterprise clients in Europe, Africa, and beyond. CEO Mami said the platform is “designed for impact, not data entry.”