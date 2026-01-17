Tunisian Film “Lily” Wins Inaugural $1M Google AI Film Award at 1 Billion Followers Summit

A Tunisian filmmaker has claimed a major milestone for artificial intelligence in cinema after his short film won the first Google AI Film Award, taking home a $1 million prize at the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

“Lily,” directed by Zoubeir Jlassi, won the inaugural award, marking a breakthrough moment for AI-driven filmmaking and highlighting Africa’s growing presence in advanced creative technologies.

The award signals a shift in how films are made and understood, positioning artificial intelligence not only as a tool for editing or visual effects, but as a creative collaborator in storytelling. Organizers said the prize reflects the rising status of AI-assisted filmmaking as an artistic and commercial force.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit is one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on the creator economy, digital storytelling and emerging technologies. The event brings together content creators, filmmakers, technology innovators, AI researchers, global brands and cultural leaders.

Jlassi’s approach treats AI as a partner rather than a novelty, using it to support narrative depth and emotional tone. “Lily” avoids the highly polished style often associated with AI-generated visuals, instead presenting an intimate aesthetic centered on mood, memory and emotional resonance.

The film explores themes of innocence, memory, human connection and loneliness, while reflecting on the blurred line between the artificial and the human.

“Lily” was created using generative AI tools including AI-driven image generation for characters and environments, AI-assisted animation and motion synthesis, machine-learning-based visual storytelling systems and AI-enhanced post-production workflows.

The production also highlighted how AI tools can enable independent creators to achieve cinematic quality without major studio resources, reinforcing the role of AI in lowering barriers to filmmaking.

Organizers said the award underscores a future where cinema is shaped by collaboration between human creativity and artificial intelligence, and where storytellers can compete globally regardless of geography.