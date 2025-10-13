The AI Chatbot Giving Young South Africans a Safe Space to Talk Mental Health

Research from the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town shows that without support, many young people are left to navigate anxiety, depression, academic pressures, and the trauma of abuse entirely on their own. Furthermore, South Africa’s mental health landscape is marked by a critical shortage of mental health practitioners.

One innovative solution helping to bridge this gap is AIMEE, for AI & me, an AI-powered chatbot launched in South Africa in March 2025. The 24/7 service provides comprehensive reproductive support and offers a safe, confidential space for young women and girls to talk about what’s bothering them, with linkage to free live nurse support. The chatbot was developed by global digital health nonprofit Audere Africa in partnership with South African NGO Shout-It-Now, combining advanced AI with on-the-ground public health expertise. Since launch, AIMEE has held over 15,000 conversations – nearly half of which have been in-depth repeat interactions covering topics from abuse, family conflict, and gender-based violence to school stress, sexual health, bullying, break-ups, and employment worries.

Targeting young females ages 16 – 24 years old, conversations like the example below are common on the platform:

AIMEE: “Hi Nomsa, How are you feeling today?”

User: “I’ve been feeling low and it won’t go away.

AIMEE: I’m sorry you’re feeling this way, Nomsa. It sounds tough, and I’m here to listen and support you. What’s been going on lately, if you feel like sharing?

User: I don’t know. Stuff with my family and school. There is a lot of pressure on me.

AIMEE: I’m really sorry to hear that, Nomsa. It can be so overwhelming when family and school pressures pile up. You’re not alone in feeling this way and it’s okay to sometimes just acknowledge it’s a lot. Taking small steps to look after your mental health can make a difference. Is there anything you enjoy doing that helps you relax or anything you’d like to explore to ease the stress?

“We continue to see mental health topping AIMEE’s list of most engaged and retained topics, reflecting both the trust users place in the AI platform and the urgent demand for support. Even chats that begin with sexual health often evolve into discussions about emotional and mental well-being, highlighting the interconnected nature of these issues. Whether it’s answering questions about HIV testing, access to free self-test kits, how PrEP works, or understanding STI symptoms, AIMEE helps reduce the emotional burden of sexual health concerns, reinforcing that caring for your mind and your body go hand in hand,” says Dr Ntombifikile Mtshali, CEO of Shout-It-Now.

Shout-it-Now has been offering youth-focused services for sexual and reproductive health since 2009, reaching thousands of young people across South Africa. Recognising the growing need for private, accessible, and always-on support, the organisation has embraced digital innovation through tools like AIMEE, using technology to deepen their impact in a way that resonates with young people, making it easier for them to open up.

The latest user data show that 32% of users return after 30 days, and for those who receive mental health support in their first conversation, this jumps to nearly 60% returning for further advice from the AI companion, with follow-up topics ranging from acute health needs like body image concerns and sleep issues, ongoing support for depression or anxiety, and even broader life topics like school, relationships, or finances.

After-hours support is critical

The platform addresses critical gaps in access, with nearly 30% of messages coming in after typical clinic hours. A significant volume of chats appearing to be “crisis” situations with unplanned pregnancy, potential HIV exposure, and thoughts of self-harm are dominating these late night conversations.

Available 24/7, AIMEE is particularly important because the moments when young people most need support, such as late at night or after school, often fall outside the operating hours of traditional clinics, when there is limited access to a nurse.

The data is also showing that increasingly, users are turning to AIMEE for emotional support over live nurses, drawn by the confidentiality and judgement-free nature of AI conversations.

“A lot of young women have said that they feel more comfortable speaking to AI because they feel judged by nurses. Many don’t immediately engage when a nurse reaches out to follow-up on a test result, or request to make an appointment – highlighting just how difficult it can be for young people to confide in clinicians, even if they requested assistance,” adds Mtshali.



The platform has been intentionally designed to escalate to human support when needed. AIMEE continuously assesses the content and tone of chats using built-in real-time accuracy and relevance monitoring, including harm detection. If a user expresses distress, such as self-harm intention or ideation, or needs medical intervention—like PrEP, confirmatory HIV testing, or emergency contraception, AIMEE seamlessly links the user to a live nurse via WhatsApp.

Expanding AIMEE’s Reach

Looking ahead, in November 2025, AIMEE’s pilot programme will transition to Self-Cav, a broader AI-driven self-care platform accessible to youth of all ages, and genders across South Africa. Self-Cav includes multilingual chat support and additional features, expanding the reach and accessibility of crucial mental health and sexual health services. This transition, an initiative supported by the National Department of Health, marks a significant step toward integrating AI-driven emotional support into mainstream youth healthcare.

“Too many promising digital health tools get stuck in studies or pilots, but Audere Africa and Shout-It-Now have proactively worked with the National Department of Health to ensure AIMEE users already have somewhere to go when this pilot wraps in November. Current users will be seamlessly transitioned to Self-Cav, where they can keep chatting with AIMEE without having to repeat their story. Young women have told us their boyfriends, brothers, and male friends also need a trusted space, so Self-Cav will introduce new personas, including a male friend and a health buddy, to make sure everyone can access judgement-free support,” concludes Mtshali.

If you or someone you know needs mental health or other healthcare support visit www.bwisehealth.com to get linked to the Self-Cav platform.