ST Engineering iDirect debuts AI-powered satellite analytics, validated in Africa with Q-KON

Global satellite communications provider ST Engineering iDirect has unveiled an AI-powered network analytics platform designed to predict and prevent connectivity issues before they impact users. The solution was recently tested in Africa by satellite solutions provider Q-KON, which successfully used it to detect anomalies and identify a configuration error before it caused service disruption.

The proof-of-concept demonstrates how AI-driven predictive maintenance is transforming satellite network management — shifting operators from reactive troubleshooting to proactive service assurance.

“Our strategy goes beyond connectivity,” said Sridhar Kuppanna, CTO and SVP of Engineering at ST Engineering iDirect. “We’re developing value-added applications that help our customers run smarter, more resilient operations and create a true competitive edge.”

Weather-aware AI and real-time network intelligence

The platform integrates historical data, live telemetry, and even weather pattern analysis to:

Predict throughput demands

Identify network anomalies in real time

Automate interventions before failures occur

Reduce downtime and improve network reliability

This enables operators to move toward autonomous network operations, cutting operating costs while improving workforce efficiency.

Q-KON validation: early fault detection, smoother service

African satellite operator Q-KON put the platform to the test, confirming its potential in real network environments.

“The ability to predict and prevent issues before they impact service will raise our operational standards and enable us to offer advanced service packages,” said Dr. Dawie De Wet, CEO of Q-KON.

The test aligns with Q-KON’s mission to deliver high-reliability satellite broadband across the continent, including in rural and underserved markets.

Why it matters

Satellite demand is rising rapidly — fueled by remote work, rural broadband expansion, IoT rollouts, and government digital programmes. AI-enabled visibility and predictive maintenance are increasingly seen as essential for:

High-availability networks

SLA compliance

Competitive service differentiation

Cost-efficient, scalable operations

As Africa accelerates digital transformation, AI-enhanced network management could help ensure reliable access in areas where terrestrial connectivity remains limited.