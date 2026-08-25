South Korea Lends Tanzania $170m for AI Institute, Its First AI Project Under the EDCF

South Korea has approved a $170 million concessional loan to build an AI and digital technology institute in Tanzania — its first artificial intelligence project under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund, and by some margin the largest AI capacity investment Tanzania has secured.

The institute will offer training in artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics and Internet of Things technologies, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance. The financing covers classrooms, laboratories and a wider campus, alongside AI labs, robotics equipment, drones, 3D printers, IoT systems and ICT infrastructure. It also funds curriculum development, network systems and the operation and maintenance of the facility.

Neither a location, a construction timeline nor a student capacity figure has been disclosed.

A step change in scale

Tanzania has been investing in AI skills for over a year, but at a very different order of magnitude. The Samia Scholarship DS/AI+ programme committed about $2.05 million to send 16 students to the University of Johannesburg for four-year degrees in data science and AI. A further 32 scholars went to Ireland’s University of Limerick in March. The Indian Institute of Technology campus in Zanzibar takes postgraduate students in related fields.

At $170 million, the Korean-backed institute is roughly eighty times the value of the Johannesburg scholarship programme — and, more consequentially, it builds capacity inside Tanzania rather than exporting students and depending on their return.

That matters for a country whose AI activity has been distributed across scholarships abroad, an employers’ AI Xcelerate programme launched with the International Organisation of Employers, a national digital learning strategy, AI integration into disaster management under the Prime Minister’s Office, and partnerships including the Strathmore Global Institute’s tie-up with the Africa Research Institute for AI. A physical institute consolidates that.

The facility is expected to expand Tanzania’s pool of engineers and data specialists across finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications and public services.

The financing is debt

The EDCF, established in 1987, provides concessional loans rather than grants for development and infrastructure projects in emerging economies. Tanzania is borrowing this money on favourable terms, not receiving it.

For South Korea, the project opens a route into African technology markets for its AI, education technology and ICT companies — a pattern familiar from Chinese, French and Gulf engagement across the continent, where capacity-building finance and commercial market access travel together.

The political backdrop

The loan arrives at a sensitive moment in Tanzania’s external relations. Following the disputed 29 October 2025 election and subsequent post-election violence, the United States said in December that it was reviewing aspects of its relationship with Tanzania, citing concerns over the violence, restrictions on political activity and barriers facing American investors.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government has continued courting investors from Africa, Asia and elsewhere. Tanzania hosted an investment summit in Arusha in June and has assembled 68 priority public-sector projects worth about $6.57 billion covering roads, ports, energy, water, tourism and industrial development. Investment registrations reached 915 projects worth $10.95 billion in 2025, against 252 projects valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, according to the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority. Reforms have introduced a one-stop system for investment approvals.

Under Vision 2050, Tanzania aims to become an industrialised, knowledge-based upper-middle-income economy with annual output of about $1 trillion and per capita income of $7,000. Current output is projected at roughly $94.9 billion, placing it among East Africa’s largest economies.

What to watch

The gap between an approved loan and a functioning institute is where most such projects are decided. Tanzania’s own digital learning strategy identified the binding constraints candidly in January: internet connectivity, device access and reliable electricity in schools and universities. An AI laboratory with drones and 3D printers depends on the same power supply as everything else.

The absence of a timeline, a site and a capacity figure leaves the project’s shape undefined. Those are the details worth pressing for.