South Africa And Microsoft Partner To Boost AI And Digital Skills Through Three-Year Workforce Development Agreement

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft South Africa to strengthen public-private collaboration in developing AI and digital skills across South Africa’s workforce.

The agreement aims to bridge the digital skills gap, enhance employability, and prepare students for the rapidly evolving digital economy. It marks the third public-private partnership spearheaded by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela Gondwe, since her appointment in July 2024.

Driving Workforce Readiness Through Digital Training

Speaking at the signing ceremony, held at Microsoft South Africa’s headquarters in Johannesburg, Deputy Minister Gondwe described the partnership as a milestone in advancing digital transformation in education.

“I am very excited to see this MoU with Microsoft come to fruition. It will significantly enhance skills development in our TVETs through Microsoft’s one-year AI engineering programme and the wider Digital Literacy courses,” she said.

She emphasized that AI and digital proficiency are now essential for employability and entrepreneurship. “Students must be equipped with the skills to thrive in the digital economy, whether they choose employment or self-employment,” Gondwe added.

Microsoft’s Commitment to Skills for the Future

Asif Valley, National Technology Officer at Microsoft South Africa, said digital fluency was key to inclusive and sustainable growth.

“This MoU marks a pivotal step in closing the skills gap and ensuring that students across the country are equipped not just for employment, but for innovation, leadership, and impact in a digital economy,” Valley said.

“By aligning curricula with industry demand and expanding access to future-ready tools, we are investing in a generation that will shape South Africa’s resilience and competitiveness for decades to come.”

Focus Areas of the Partnership

The collaboration will advance AI and digital skills development through four key initiatives:

AI Engineer Programme for TVET Colleges Microsoft will offer a one-year blended learning course through its AI Engineer Programme , providing students with foundational AI engineering skills.

through its , providing students with foundational AI engineering skills. The company will supply training content, facilitator guidance, and mentorship support while partnering with industry organizations to enable implementation at TVET colleges. AI in Leadership Training Short courses on AI in Leadership will be offered to TVET principals and DHET senior leadership, fostering an understanding of AI’s role in strategic decision-making. Education Transformation Framework (ETF) Project Microsoft will collaborate with DHET on the Education Transformation Framework, which helps educational leaders develop strategies in leadership, policy, teaching, and learning to ensure student success. Digital Literacy Programme Microsoft and DHET will expand the Digital Literacy Programme, offering students core digital competencies to boost employability and lifelong learning.

A Model for Public-Private Collaboration

The partnership underscores South Africa’s growing commitment to strategic collaboration between government and industry to tackle unemployment and equip youth with future-ready skills.

“Public-private partnerships are essential for creating the kind of skills pipeline South Africa needs,” Gondwe said. “Through collaboration with companies like Microsoft, we can ensure our young people are not just job seekers, but creators and innovators.”

The MoU builds on Microsoft’s long-standing engagement in education transformation across Africa and represents another step toward a digitally empowered, inclusive economy.