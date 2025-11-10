RoadMind AI Targets Safer, Smarter Transport With New Mobility Technology

RoadMind AI, a new African startup, is positioning itself to reshape the continent’s mobility landscape with artificial intelligence tools designed to improve road safety and transportation efficiency.

Co-founded by Tendai Joe and Athenkosi Nzala, the company is developing AI-powered systems that identify road hazards in real time and predict vehicle maintenance needs. The founders say their goal is to address longstanding problems such as high accident rates, vehicle breakdowns, and fragmented transport networks.

“Transportation is one of Africa’s most significant challenges, and we believe technology can help solve it,” said Joe, the company’s CEO. “Our solutions use real-time data to predict and prevent accidents, optimize vehicle performance, and reduce fatalities and traffic-related costs. This is just the beginning.”

Joe brings more than 14 years of experience in entrepreneurship and digital strategy, having worked with leading brands and founded JBross Holdings. His background in scaling tech ventures fuels the company’s business vision.

Nzala, RoadMind AI’s chief technology officer, is a civil engineer and a Ph.D. candidate in educational technology and AI. His expertise in AI systems, multilingual chatbots, and data architecture is driving the development of the platform. “We’re not just creating technology – we’re creating a future,” he said. “Africa is at the forefront of digital transformation, and RoadMind AI is ready to lead.”

Road accidents remain one of Africa’s leading causes of death, often linked to poor vehicle maintenance, unreliable transport networks, and inconsistent road conditions. The lack of real-time data worsens these risks.

RoadMind AI’s platform uses sensors and AI models to detect hazards, improve vehicle reliability, and help drivers make safer decisions. The company says its minimum viable product is already complete and that it plans to scale across the continent in the coming months.

“We’re committed to creating a lasting impact,” Joe said. “Africa’s potential for tech innovation is limitless, and we’re proud to contribute to shaping its future.”