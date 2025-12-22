Presight Opens Applications For Second AI Accelerator Cohort

Presight has opened applications for the second cohort of its AI Accelerator program, expanding its efforts to scale market-ready artificial intelligence solutions and accelerate the commercial adoption of advanced technologies.

The global initiative is aimed at fast-tracking applied AI products with the potential to deliver significant real-world impact. Applications are open to AI startups, founders and entrepreneurs worldwide from Dec. 15, 2025, and will close on Jan. 31, 2026. Screening and interviews will take place in February, after which the top 30 applicants will advance to a pitch day to determine the final cohort.

The new intake builds on the performance of Presight’s inaugural accelerator program, which delivered early commercial traction and established strategic partnerships across multiple sectors. The first cohort drew more than 120 applications from 17 countries, with 10 startups completing a structured six-month acceleration process. Those companies now have a combined valuation of more than $300 million.

Within 52 days of launch, the first cohort generated more than 70 qualified commercial and strategic leads. Several startups entered advanced partnership and contract discussions with G42 Group companies, large enterprises and government entities in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. Collaborations included Vulcan with AstraTech and CPX, AlphaGeo with Space42, Waverity with AIQ, and Nodeshift, Ajari and Derq with Presight.

Participants also benefited from a commercial-focused program that included a three-day intensive bootcamp and exposure at major industry events such as GITEX and ADIPEC, increasing visibility among enterprise decision-makers.

Startups selected for the second cohort will receive direct market access across Presight, G42 and their global partner ecosystem. The program offers structured commercial pathways for proofs of concept, pilot projects and potential enterprise and government contracts. Participants will also gain access to advanced AI computing resources, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and technical and commercial mentorship from Presight, G42, MBZUAI, Microsoft and global industry experts.

Additional support includes pitch days, demo days and participation in major international industry events, as well as opportunities to present to Presight–Shorooq Fund I for potential strategic investment. Presight will continue to support participating startups for up to 12 months after the formal acceleration period to assist with scaling, partnerships and enterprise deployment.

Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham said many early-stage AI ventures struggle not because of a lack of innovation, but due to limited access to infrastructure, strategic partners and growth capital. He said the accelerator is designed to close those gaps and help companies scale responsibly while delivering real-world impact.

The accelerator is overseen by a global advisory board chaired by Mansoor Al Mansoori, vice chairman of Presight, alongside Jack Selby of Thiel Capital and Meng Xiong Kuok of K3 Ventures. Program partners include Microsoft, MBZUAI, Hub71, Astana Hub, Shorooq Partners, MOIAT, the Dubai World Trade Centre, the UAE Cyber Security Council and the G42 Group.

Presight is inviting AI founders focused on enterprise deployment and practical adoption to apply and join the program as it seeks to turn early-stage innovation into scalable commercial outcomes.