Nigeria’s Infinity Health Africa Joins Google AI for GovTech Accelerator

Infinity Health Africa, a Nigerian regulatory technology and market access startup, has been selected for the inaugural Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for GovTech program. The three-month accelerator supports startups using AI to improve public services.

The company’s proprietary platform, ONBOARD, automates product registration, licensing and post-marketing surveillance to help healthcare firms navigate regulatory processes and expand into African markets. Another Nigerian startup, E-GovConnect, also joined the 25-member inaugural cohort spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

“This Google recognition validates our mission to democratize market access through AI-powered technology,” said founder and CEO Irene Nwaukwa.

Since launching in April 2024, Infinity Health Africa has overseen more than 200 product registrations, secured three facility permits and guided four firms into Nigeria. The company is preparing to raise a $1 million pre-seed round to expand regionally.