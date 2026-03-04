MTN Maps Out AI-Powered Future at MWC Barcelona, Eyes Shift From Telecom to Tech Platform

MTN Group is embracing artificial intelligence, expanding digital infrastructure and scaling connectivity as central pillars of its growth strategy, with the African telecommunications giant positioning itself as a technology platform rather than a conventional telecom provider.

Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita outlined the company’s vision during his keynote address at MWC Barcelona 2026 this week, describing a strategic transition aimed at supporting Africa’s broader digital evolution. In an interview, Mupita said that while the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy laid a solid foundation, the next five years will focus on AI-powered networks, scaling fintech solutions and improving home connectivity.

“Although AI is still in its infancy for us, it’s already enhancing customer experiences, streamlining our network operations, and boosting workforce productivity,” Mupita said. “It will play a pivotal role in our growth narrative.”

MTN, which serves nearly 300 million subscribers across the continent, appeared at the conference for the first time from its own dedicated stand in Hall 4 at the Fira Gran Via — a move reflecting its ambition to shape discussions on policy and partnerships around Africa’s digital landscape and AI readiness.

Mupita, who serves as deputy chair of the GSMA, met with Spain’s King Felipe VI and President Pedro Sánchez during an inaugural dinner marking 20 years of MWC in Barcelona. “We had a strong delegation from MTN this year, with a focus on AI and agentic AI themes,” he said.

Beyond the conference, MTN’s infrastructure agenda is substantial. The company is investing in the expansion of fiber networks, data centers and tower assets, including a $2.2 billion deal to acquire IHS Towers’ African portfolio — a move designed to strengthen MTN’s control over critical telecommunications infrastructure across the continent.