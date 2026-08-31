Meta’s New AI Business Tools Skip WhatsApp — the App Carrying 93% of Its African AI Prompts

Meta has expanded its AI tools for small businesses, letting users connect Facebook and Instagram accounts, Meta advertising campaigns and Google Workspace applications to Meta AI for performance analysis, competitive comparison and report generation.

WhatsApp Business is not among them — in a market where, on Meta’s own figures, 93% of Meta AI prompts in sub-Saharan Africa are made through WhatsApp.

What the tools do

The update rolls out across meta.ai, the Meta AI mobile app and a new desktop application. Businesses can connect Instagram and Facebook accounts alongside Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Slides.

With that access, Meta AI can answer questions using a business’s own data — identifying which Instagram content drove the strongest engagement, or analysing advertising campaign performance. It can also draw on public content from other brands on Facebook and Instagram to support competitive comparisons.

Users can turn findings into reports, presentations and spreadsheets, or schedule recurring tasks such as a weekly performance summary. On Mac, the desktop app allows window sharing during a session so the assistant can respond to what is on screen, with dictation available across Mac applications.

The Google Workspace integration is worth noting on its own terms: Meta building its business assistant on top of Google’s productivity suite is an unusual piece of competitive plumbing.

Two mismatches

The WhatsApp omission is the larger one. Meta’s own research puts WhatsApp at 93% of AI prompts in sub-Saharan Africa, and iAfrica has documented repeatedly how central WhatsApp Business is to African commerce — from township traders managing orders to Foondamate’s AI study assistant reaching more than three million learners through WhatsApp and Messenger. A business intelligence tool that cannot see WhatsApp data is missing the channel through which many African SMEs actually sell.

The second is form factor. The rollout is anchored on a desktop application, with its most distinctive feature — screen sharing — restricted to Mac. African markets are overwhelmingly mobile-first, and Mac share is marginal. Both design choices point away from the market the announcement’s Nigerian framing invokes.

That combination has been a recurring pattern in the African SME software market. Foreign platforms arriving with capable products built on assumptions — desktop workflows, non-WhatsApp channels, reliable connectivity — that do not match how the businesses they are aimed at operate.

The Nigerian numbers, and where they come from

Meta frames the rollout around Nigeria, citing commissioned research estimating that 14 million Nigerian SMEs used its platforms in 2025, associated with a $2 billion contribution to GDP. It also reports $820 million in annual economic value from its digital infrastructure investments in Nigeria in 2025, and that 81% of Nigerian businesses said its platforms had expanded their customer base.

Each of those figures comes from research Meta commissioned. The equivalent South African study, covered by iAfrica in May, was conducted by Public First and projected AI could add R528 billion to that country’s GDP, with 910,000 South African SMEs on Meta platforms. The numbers may be sound; they are advocacy research and should be read as such.

Pricing is undefined

Meta says the features are available to get started with at no cost, and that additional access will come through Meta One as the product expands. It does not specify what remains free or what subscription pricing will apply.

Meta One is not new to African markets. Meta began testing paid AI plans aimed at creators and businesses in May in markets including Morocco, placing North Africa among the early testing grounds. Nigerian businesses adopting these tools now should expect a paywall to arrive at some point, without knowing where it will sit.