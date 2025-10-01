Meta to Use AI Interactions for Personalized Ads, Content Starting Dec. 16

Meta Platforms said Wednesday it will begin using people’s interactions with its generative AI tools to personalize content and advertising across apps such as Facebook and Instagram, starting Dec. 16.

Users will be notified of the changes from Oct. 7. The update applies only to those who use Meta AI, and users will not have an option to opt out, the company said.

The new policy means that conversations with Meta AI, whether by voice or text, will be combined with existing data such as likes and follows to shape recommendations for feeds, Reels, and ads. For example, someone discussing hiking with Meta AI could later be shown hiking groups, friends’ trail updates, or ads for boots.

“People’s interactions simply are going to be another piece of the input that will inform the personalization of feeds and ads,” said Christy Harris, privacy policy manager at Meta. “We’re still in the process of building the first offerings that will make use of this data.”

Meta said sensitive topics — including religious views, sexual orientation, political views, health, and racial or ethnic identity — will not be used to target ads.

The rollout will begin in most regions on Dec. 16, excluding the United Kingdom, the European Union, and South Korea. Meta AI currently has 1 billion monthly active users across the company’s apps.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told shareholders earlier this year that the company’s focus is on making Meta AI the “leading personal AI,” with an emphasis on personalization, voice conversations, and entertainment. Meta also launched its first consumer smart glasses with a built-in display at its annual Connect conference last month.

The move comes as rivals Google and Amazon seek ways to monetize AI, primarily through cloud services. Meta’s approach of using chat interactions to personalize ads across multiple platforms is one of the most ambitious efforts in the industry.