REVIEW | Three Generations, One Smartphone: How the HONOR 600 Lite Fits Every Life Stage

In a crowded smartphone market, it’s easy for devices to promise everything and deliver very little. The HONOR 600 Lite takes a different approach—focusing on intuitive design, practical AI, and camera features that work in real life. To put that to the test, the device was placed in the hands of three women aged 70, 40 and 18. What followed was a clear picture of how one smartphone can seamlessly adapt across generations.

SIDE BACK FRONT

For the 70-year-old user, simplicity was key. From the moment she powered on the device, onboarding felt natural rather than overwhelming. Navigation was clear, menus were easy to follow, and nothing felt unnecessarily complicated. Beyond usability, the hardware stood out: a lightweight design that’s comfortable to hold, durability that inspires confidence, and a battery that easily lasts through a full day without anxiety. It’s the kind of reliability that quietly builds trust.

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The 40-year-old user took a more dynamic approach, testing the phone during a walk. Here, the multi-view video mode came into its own—capturing real-time POV footage alongside standard video to create immersive, story-driven content. It’s a feature that removes the need for multiple takes or complicated editing. Combined with the camera’s AI capabilities, the experience becomes even more refined, with the device helping to select, enhance and shape content effortlessly. The result is polished storytelling, created on the move.

AI ASSISTANT

For the 18-year-old, the HONOR 600 Lite became a productivity and creativity tool. Preparing for her high school play ahead of the FEDA festival in May, she relied heavily on the AI Notes feature. Whether capturing spontaneous ideas or recording rehearsals, the phone was able to transcribe and summarise content into clear, structured notes. Brainstorming became more efficient, with no idea lost in the moment. The ability to generate professional summaries from recordings is not just convenient—it’s a powerful advantage for students balancing creativity and deadlines.

Ultimately, the takeaway is simple. Despite their different needs and expectations, all three users found the HONOR 600 Lite remarkably intuitive. Within just a few hours of use, each had settled comfortably into the experience. There was no steep learning curve—just a device that quickly adapted to its user, not the other way around.

For iAfrica readers looking for a smartphone that balances simplicity, creativity and smart functionality, this is one to watch.