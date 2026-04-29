Two Pretoria Grade 7 Learners Make History With AI Project at National Science Fair

Two Pretoria learners have made South African science fair history after becoming the first Grade 7 students in 39 years to be named overall winners of the Gauteng-North iMBEWU Science Fair, competing against learners up to Grade 12.

Gustav Heesen of Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool and Johan Vorster of Pretoria Boys High School, both formerly from Laerskool Anton van Wouw, achieved the milestone in 2025, also securing gold in the artificial intelligence category. Their project focused on developing an AI-driven solution to support teachers in overcrowded classrooms — addressing a pressing challenge in South African education by combining technical innovation with practical social impact.

The pair’s success at regional level marked a historic moment for the iMBEWU Science Fair and drew attention to the growing role of STEM innovation among younger learners.

Their journey continued in January 2026 at the National iMBEWU SA-YESS, the South African Youth Environmental and Science Symposium, where they again excelled, achieving gold and second runner-up overall among the country’s top young scientists.

As a result of their performance, Heesen and Vorster have been selected to represent South Africa and the iMBEWU Science Fair at the Genius Olympiad, an international competition to be held in Rochester, New York, in June 2026. The event brings together outstanding young scientists from around the world to showcase innovative solutions to real-world challenges.