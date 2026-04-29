AI Reshapes African Mining From Congo to Botswana as Continent Seeks to Unlock $8.5 Trillion in Minerals

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming mineral exploration and mining operations across Africa, with countries from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Botswana deploying the technology to accelerate discovery, reduce risk and unlock what analysts estimate is $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources.

In the DRC, AI is reshaping exploration at scale. Speaking at African Mining Week 2025, Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba said AI-enabled exploration has the potential to reduce resource discovery timelines to under three years, and outlined the country’s ambitions to use the technology to unlock 90% of its geology and more than $24 trillion in untapped minerals. In February 2026, the DRC partnered with Xcalibur Smart Mapping to deploy advanced geospatial solutions for mapping critical minerals and mitigating exploration risks. The country is also working with U.S.-based startup KoBold Metals to apply AI-driven techniques at the Mingomba Lithium Mine.

Burundi has similarly partnered with KoBold Metals and Lifezone Metals to digitize its geological database and assess the 140 million-ton Musongati Nickel Project. In Zambia, KoBold Metals is applying AI at the Mingomba Copper Project to identify high-grade deposits and accelerate production, supporting a national strategy to increase copper output to three million tons by 2031.

In Ghana, the Ghana Gold Board and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority are implementing AI-supported mineral prospectivity modeling to evaluate mineralization in Funsi, Atuna and Bensere East, in support of the country’s agenda to expand gold reserves and production.

Botswana is using AI to diversify its mining sector beyond diamonds. Botswana Minerals has identified eight new copper deposits through AI-powered exploration, accelerating the country’s push into critical minerals.

Africa holds approximately 30% of global critical mineral reserves, with demand projected to triple by 2030. The continent’s growing adoption of AI in mining is expected to be a central theme at African Mining Week, scheduled for Oct. 14-16 in Cape Town, where a dedicated panel will examine how AI can de-risk exploration, optimize operational efficiency and enable sustainable development across the sector.