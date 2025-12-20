Libya Launches First AI Youth Club to Build Future Digital Skills

Libya has launched its first Artificial Intelligence Youth Club in the city of Bani Walid, marking a strategic move to equip young people with future-oriented digital skills.

The initiative was announced by the Ministry of Youth through the Dinar Martyrs Centre for Youth Care and aims to provide Libyan youth with practical training in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The opening ceremony was attended by the centre’s director general, Eng. Wael Idris Al-Jadak, and the head of the girls’ section, Maryam Sultan. During the introductory session, a supervising technical team delivered a simplified presentation on artificial intelligence, outlining its applications across sectors such as education, healthcare, governance, finance and cybersecurity.

Officials also presented the club’s strategic roadmap under the leadership of Eng. Ezzedine Kajaman. The plan centers on structured training programs, specialized workshops and innovation-focused activities designed to build skills in programming, data analysis, digital ethics and robotics.

The Ministry of Youth said the club will function as a talent incubator, providing participants with access to tools, mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities to help them compete in rapidly evolving digital markets.

The launch aligns with Libya’s broader national digital transformation agenda. The ministry has repeatedly stated that technological literacy is essential in a global economy shaped by automation and intelligent systems. By introducing artificial intelligence training at an early stage, the ministry aims to prepare young people to drive innovation rather than simply adapt to technological change.

According to the Dinar Martyrs Centre, the AI Youth Club will also serve as a bridge between theoretical education and applied development. Future phases include partnerships with universities, technology companies and international training networks to ensure continuous skills development and access to global expertise.

Officials said the initiative reflects Libya’s commitment to building a knowledge-based economy and promoting youth-led digital development, noting that investment in AI education is a long-term investment in economic diversification and national competitiveness.