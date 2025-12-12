Libya Launches First AI Youth Club to Build Digital Skills in Bani Walid

Libya has launched its first artificial intelligence Youth Club in the city of Bani Walid, marking a strategic move to equip young people with future-focused digital skills.

The initiative was announced by the Ministry of Youth through the Dinar Martyrs Centre for Youth Care and is aimed at providing Libyan youth with practical training in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The opening ceremony was attended by the centre’s director general, Wael Idris Al-Jadak, and the head of the girls’ section, Maryam Sultan. During the introductory session, the supervising technical team delivered a simplified overview of artificial intelligence and its applications across sectors such as education, health care, governance, finance and cybersecurity.

Officials also presented the club’s strategic roadmap, which will be implemented under the leadership of Ezzedine Kajaman. The plan includes structured training programs, specialized workshops and innovation-focused activities designed to strengthen skills in programming, data analysis, digital ethics and robotics.

According to organizers, the AI Youth Club will operate as a talent incubator, offering participants access to tools, mentorship and learning environments needed to compete in rapidly evolving digital markets.

The initiative aligns with Libya’s broader national vision for digital transformation. The Ministry of Youth has emphasized that technological literacy is essential in an economy increasingly shaped by automation and smart systems. By introducing artificial intelligence training at an early stage, the ministry aims to prepare a generation capable of leading innovation rather than reacting to it.

The centre said the club will serve as a bridge between theoretical education and practical application. Future phases are expected to include partnerships with universities, technology providers and international training networks to support continuous skills development and global knowledge exchange.

Officials said the project reflects Libya’s commitment to building a knowledge-based economy and advancing youth-led digital development, noting that investment in AI education is critical to economic diversification and long-term competitiveness.