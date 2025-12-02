Laser Light Africa Selects Digital Parks Africa For Landmark Edge & Network Aggregation Node

Digital Parks Africa (DPA) and Laser Light Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a state-of-the-art sovereign Edge and Network Aggregation Node. The facility will be located within DPA’s flagship Tier III carrier-neutral data centre campus in Samrand, Gauteng.

The deployment marks a significant step in African digital development. It introduces modular, AI-ready edge and optical infrastructure that connects terrestrial networks to subsea and space-based systems. This partnership positions DPA as a key hub for Laser Light’s extensive pan-African network expansion, creating a single platform for global and sovereign network services with low latency across the continent.

Building the digital future for the Global South

Laser Light’s Network Aggregation Node at the Samrand facility will serve as the southern anchor for its innovative multi-domain strategy, converging subsea, terrestrial, and next-generation optical satellite capacities on a single service platform. This core infrastructure underpins Laser Light’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, catering to enterprises, government agencies, defence, and hyperscalers seeking large-scale, high-performance, sovereign connectivity.

By delivering terabit-scale data capacity, this infrastructure lays the foundation for advanced edge AI, cloud computing, fintech, and content delivery services, bringing data processing closer to users, reducing latency, costs, and operational risks.

Derek Friend, CEO of Laser Light Africa, remarks: “DPA is the pulse of Africa’s digital future, and now, it serves as the southern anchor of our continent-wide fibre-ring strategy. Our collaboration co-locates us with Africa’s leading carriers and service providers, constructing a truly open, neutral infrastructure fabric that will expand Africa’s digital reach and resilience.”

Elevating South Africa’s digital ecosystem

Joining a premier ecosystem of international carriers at DPA’s Samrand campus, including WIOCC and SEACOM, Laser Light Africa was chosen for its neutral, sovereign, and carrier-grade environment, offering:

A growing national network of data centres, featuring an operational site in Samrand, Gauteng, and additional facilities being developed in Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg.

Dense interconnectivity to major Internet Exchanges such as JINX and CINX, managed by INX-ZA under ISPA

Integrated access to regional and national fibre backbones linking key carriers, cloud providers, and satellite ground stations

Seamless eastward connectivity extending to IX Kenya, enabling terrestrial and subsea route linking across Africa

A first for Africa’s digital edge

The project introduces Laser Light’s innovative 20-foot modular micro-data centre, “MODI”, a first for Africa, offering rapid scalability, cost-effective, and flexible sovereignty-protected infrastructure. This mobile, containerised platform supports hybrid fibre-satellite routing, AI workload optimisation, and enterprise-grade cloud integration, creating a versatile digital hub that accelerates national and regional growth.

Driving Africa’s connectivity, empowering a digital continent

Wiaan Vermaak, Chief Commercial Officer from DPA adds: “Laser Light’s platform introduces a new era of connectivity, merging fibre, subsea, ground, and space-based networks into a unified optical layer. This partnership positions South Africa at the forefront of the Global South’s digital revolution.”

Both Digital Parks Africa and Laser Light Africa are Level 4 B-BBEE-certified organisations, underlining their shared commitment to empowerment, technological skills development, and inclusive digital growth.

About Laser Light Africa

Laser Light Africa is redefining digital infrastructure and service in the Global South through a sovereign, space-integrated optical network and edge platform that empowers nations, enterprises, and carriers with resilient, AI-ready data mobility. As part of the Laser Light global network, the company is deploying hyperscale-grade edge and optical transport infrastructure across Africa to unify terrestrial, subsea, and future MEO satellite routes into a single, sovereign, software-defined optical fabric.