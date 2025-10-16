Keyloop, AI Assistant Roll Out AI Messaging Platform to South African Auto Dealers

Global automotive technology firm Keyloop has expanded its partnership with AI Assistant to launch an AI-powered conversation platform for dealerships in South Africa, aiming to boost customer engagement and streamline operations.

The move follows deployments of AI Assistant’s Conversations solution in other markets and brings automated, human-like messaging to local retailers across email and WhatsApp. The platform interprets customer replies and responds conversationally, handling lead routing, appointment scheduling, and CRM updates without human intervention.

Graham Stokes, Keyloop’s vice president of sales for Europe and Africa, said South African dealerships are “eager to adopt technologies that streamline operations and elevate customers’ experience,” adding that the new tools reduce manual workloads and improve efficiency.

Phil Stubbs, AI Assistant’s chief revenue officer, said the expansion responds to strong demand for scalable, ROI-driven solutions, while Tantia Kruger, Keyloop’s regional sales director for sub-Saharan Africa, said the technology helps stretched teams respond faster, follow up more consistently, and convert more leads.

The rollout extends capabilities already used in the U.K., Middle East, the Netherlands, and Germany. Keyloop said South African dealers can expect:

Faster revenue cycles: Timely follow-ups shorten the path from lead to sale and increase after-sales volumes.

Time savings: Automation frees sales and service teams for higher-value work.

Improved responsiveness: Rapid replies sustain interest and raise conversion rates.

Higher satisfaction: Personalized, consistent messaging builds loyalty and lifetime value.

Smarter engagement: AI-captured data enriches DMS records for more targeted outreach.

Keyloop said the launch reflects its strategy to deliver intelligent, experience-first solutions across the automotive ecosystem. A partner webinar with AI Assistant is scheduled for Thursday, 23 October, 2 p.m. SAST.