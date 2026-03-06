Kenya to Deploy AI in Community Health System to Support Frontline Workers

Kenya’s Ministry of Health plans to integrate artificial intelligence into the country’s community health system to improve service delivery and help frontline health workers make faster, better-informed decisions.

The ministry said it will collaborate with Barcelona-based Causal Foundry to deploy AI across three key areas: managing health data, guiding clinical decisions and enhancing services at the primary care level. The initiative aims to close the gap between data collection and real-time action in communities where decisions often rely on incomplete or delayed information.

Community health workers and community health promoters, who provide services including immunization, prenatal care, nutrition guidance and treatment for common illnesses, will be the primary beneficiaries of the technology. Kenya has a network of more than 100,000 community health promoters who conduct household visits, gather health information, offer basic health education and refer patients to higher-level facilities when needed. Officials say these workers currently depend heavily on basic digital tools, which can delay critical information from reaching decision-makers promptly.

“The collaboration reflects the ministry’s commitment to deploying responsible, people-centred technology to reinforce primary healthcare systems and fast-track progress towards universal health coverage,” said Mary Muthoni, the health principal secretary.

The deployment aligns with the draft Kenya National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025-2030, which proposes a framework to guide technology use across sectors including healthcare, security, agriculture and public service delivery. Officials say the initiative is expected to strengthen primary healthcare, improve the timeliness of interventions and deliver better health outcomes for communities across the country.