Kenya Launches AI for Disability Project With Huawei to Drive Inclusive Digital Transformation

Kenya’s Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy has officially launched the Kenya AI for Disability Project in partnership with Huawei and a coalition of ecosystem partners, marking what officials describe as a significant step toward inclusive digital transformation in Kenya and the wider African region.

The project was unveiled at the 15th Connected Africa Summit 2026 in Nairobi. It brings together a broad coalition of partners including the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, the Kenya Institute of Special Education, Qhala, the Assistive Technologies for Disability Trust and inABLE. The multi-stakeholder structure is designed to coordinate the development and deployment of AI solutions tailored to the needs of persons with disabilities.

The initiative drew participation from stakeholders representing more than 12 African countries, reflecting a growing continental focus on making AI more accessible and impactful for marginalized communities. The project’s stated focus is on unlocking opportunities in skills development, innovation and broader participation in the digital economy for persons with disabilities.

The partnership is aligned with Huawei’s TECH4ALL initiative, which the company positions as part of its broader commitment to ensuring no one is left behind as digital transformation accelerates across Africa. Organizers emphasized inclusive innovation as a core pillar of the emerging digital ecosystem.

As part of the launch program, students who took part in the AI for Disability Hackathon 2024 were recognized for their creativity and problem-solving efforts. The innovations developed through that hackathon are expected to contribute to practical solutions that can improve accessibility and quality of life for users.

Huawei and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to supporting young innovators in refining and scaling their ideas into viable real-world solutions capable of delivering meaningful social impact.