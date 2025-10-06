ITU, Google, and will.i.am Launch AI and Robotics Training Program for African Youth

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Google, and musician, tech founder, and philanthropist will.i.am have announced a new initiative to equip young people across Africa with artificial intelligence and robotics training, aiming to build a generation of African AI innovators.

The program was unveiled during the Digital@UNGA Anchor Event at the United Nations General Assembly, part of a week-long series spotlighting how digital technologies can advance global cooperation and inclusion.

Training the Next Generation of African AI Pioneers

“This initiative will open new doors of opportunity for AI literacy among young people, enabling them to lead the digital transformation that is reshaping how we live, work, and communicate,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU.

The program combines hands-on AI and robotics training for students aged 10 to 18 in underserved communities, especially those where the ITU-UNICEF Giga initiative is working to connect schools to the Internet. Once connected, students will access digital learning through ITU’s AI Skills Coalition and the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge, both under the organization’s AI for Good program.

Special emphasis will be placed on reaching girls and other underrepresented groups, ensuring inclusivity in Africa’s growing digital ecosystem.

Bridging the Digital Divide

While global demand for AI skills continues to surge, 2.6 billion people remain offline, including 1.3 billion children. In Africa, an estimated 60% of young people are still unconnected, limiting access to digital learning and economic opportunities.

“With STEM, robotics, and AI skills, bright young minds across Africa will be equipped to help solve the world’s most pressing problems,” said will.i.am, founder and president of the i.am Angel Foundation and Goodwill Ambassador for ITU’s AI Skills Coalition. “It’s urgent that we help bring young people in critically underserved areas up to speed so they can participate in the global tech economy.”

Google’s Role and Support

Through its philanthropic arm Google.org, Google will contribute USD 1 million in funding and technical expertise to launch the program.

“To take full advantage of AI’s opportunities, we must democratize access, making it available to everyone, everywhere,” said James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President of Research, Labs, Technology & Society. “This initiative reflects our mission in Africa: to expand connectivity, increase access to AI tools, and build digital skills across the continent.”

Pilot Launch in Five African Countries

The program will first roll out in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, serving as the foundation for a continent-wide expansion. Activities will include:

Customizing AI and robotics curricula

Training teachers and facilitators

Distributing robotics kits to connected schools

Hosting national showcases and competitions

The work will build on existing Robotics for Good competitions — active in more than 60 countries worldwide — and the Giga initiative, which is currently helping connect schools in 45 countries.

Over time, the initiative is expected to scale across Africa and later to other regions worldwide.

About the ITU

Founded in 1865, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations agency for digital technologies, working with 194 member states and over 1,000 partners from industry, academia, and civil society. ITU coordinates global spectrum use, sets international tech standards, and promotes universal digital access — ensuring that even the most remote communities benefit from sustainable innovation.

