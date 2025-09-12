Infobip Showcases AI-Powered CX Platform at Seamless Africa 2025

Infobip, a global cloud communications company, highlighted its Customer Experience Orchestration Platform (CXOP) as a Silver Sponsor at Seamless Africa 2025, held Sept. 8–9 at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.

Dean Baker, Infobip’s regional head, presented on “AI at the Core: Orchestrating the Next Era of Banking CX – From Fragmentation to Flow,” stressing how AI-driven orchestration unifies communication channels, streamlines digital strategies, and strengthens customer loyalty.

Infobip demonstrated how CXOP integrates WhatsApp, RCS, SMS, email, and in-app messaging into a single platform, enabling businesses to deliver personalized, predictive, and automated engagement. Baker also joined a panel on AI and neo-banks, sharing insights on reshaping financial services engagement across Africa.

Seamless Africa, a leading fintech and commerce event, drew innovators and decision-makers from across the continent. Infobip’s sponsorship underscored its role in advancing omnichannel communications for Africa’s mobile-first consumers.