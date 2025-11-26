Implats Looks To AI To Improve Mine Safety After Fatal Shaft Accident

South Africa’s mining sector may have recorded its lowest fatality rate in 2024, but with 30 deaths reported so far in 2025, companies are pursuing new approaches to achieve “zero harm.” Impala Platinum (Implats) is among the firms turning to artificial intelligence to strengthen safety at its Rustenburg operations in the North West.

“We need to mine without loss of life. We need to be able to mine or extract our minerals safely,” Implats CEO Moses Motlhageng said.

Motlhageng believes AI could play a critical role in reducing human error — a major factor in mine accidents. “We’ve learned recently that the use of AI can also assist us quite a lot in terms of removing human error in some of the safety systems, safety processes and systems that we are using,” he said. Implats plans to accelerate investment in AI pilots to determine whether the technology can support safer extraction.

The renewed focus on safety follows a 2023 elevator-shaft accident at the Rustenburg mine that killed 13 miners — 11 at the scene and two in the hospital. Former Implats CEO Nico Muller called it the “darkest day” in the company’s history.

Despite industry-wide progress, Implats’ move reflects a broader shift toward using technology to prevent future tragedies and achieve safer mining conditions.