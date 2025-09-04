Huawei SA And Henley Business School Africa Empower 40 Women To Lead In A Digital Economy

Huawei South Africa and Henley Business School Africa have completed the fourth edition of the Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme with 40 women entrepreneurs and government leaders, preparing them to scale in a rapidly digitising economy.

Launched in 2021, Huawei Women in Tech has become a modern incubator for tech-curious women. More than 300 participants have now taken part in the programme, which combines practical leadership development with exposure to cutting-edge digital technologies. This year’s cohort included entrepreneurs and senior women managers from the Department of Employment and Labour (DoEL) and the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), and the Department of Digital Technologies (DCDT).

image

Henley Business School

Leadership reset

The programme culminated at Henley Business School in Johannesburg, where Executive Coach Christine Williams led a focussed, practical masterclass on personal mastery, work-life integration and the neuroscience of leadership. For many of the women, these sessions offered a rare pause to reflect on how they lead themselves and others in a fast-changing world.

Williams encouraged participants to stay curious. “Being continuously curious about what we are consciously creating as the best version of ourselves allows us to positively contribute to the systems we are part of. As women leaders, we have an important contribution to make, especially looking at the statistics of women in leadership,” she said.

image

Christine Williams, Executive Coach

Tshegofatso Maubane of STEM Technologies, and a participant in the programme said “the Henley day gave me tools I can apply immediately. We learned how to manage ourselves under pressure, understanding stress responses, setting boundaries, and handling conflict. As women entrepreneurs, we often face anxiety and limited support, so these tools matter. The programme also reminded us that learning has no age limit.”

Government’s call to back women entrepreneurs

On the last day of the programme, DSBD Director-General Ms Thulisile Manzini delivered a keynote address titled “Backing Women in Business: Creating the Right Conditions for Growth.” Drawing on her own journey from petrol attendant to Director-General, she reminded the women never to let circumstances define their future.

“No situation should ever make you believe you cannot rise to the next level. With the right attitude and determination, you can achieve more than you imagine,” she said.

Manzini expressed that empowering women in technology is more than a matter of fairness, it is a strategic economic investment. “Women make up more than half of our population. To exclude them is to exclude more than half of our nation’s potential for innovation, productivity, and growth.”

image

Thulisile Manzini, Director-General, Department of Small Business Development

She acknowledged that barriers remain from access to finance and technology to the double burden of unpaid work, but said programmes like Women in Tech are dismantling those barriers. “By investing in your skills, building your confidence, and expanding your networks, this programme prepares you to lead,” she told the participants.

“As government, we reaffirm our commitment to working with partners such as Huawei and Henley Business School to create an enabling environment where women entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders can thrive. Together, we are building a future where digital transformation is not only about technology, but also about inclusion, empowerment, and shared prosperity,” she said.

“Leadership development has always been a central part of Women in Tech. Each year we refresh the programme to make sure it stays relevant, combining advanced technology skills with practical leadership and self-mastery,” said Vanashree Govender, Senior PR Manager for Media and Communications at Huawei.

image

Participants in technology sessions

“Our goal is for participants to leave knowing how to use digital tools and how to lead confidently in a world being reshaped by those tools, The true success of Women in Tech is seen in how these women go on to transform their organisations, their communities, and South Africa’s digital economy.”

Technology in practice

The opening day of Women in Tech 2025 was hosted at Huawei’s Innovation Centre, where participants explored live demonstrations across 5G, cloud and AI technologies.

Principal Marketing Manager, Nimrod Smit showed how 5G addresses everyday challenges such as moving data faster, improving field safety, and enabling real-time customer service.

Siphiwe Matore, Huawei Cloud Senior Solutions Architect, guided the group through tools for digitising procurement, tracking spend with tags and budgets, and using AI to improve efficiency.

image

Siphiwe Matore, Senior Solutions Architect, Huawei Cloud

Participants also had the opportunity to see how Huawei’s eKit solution, presented by Valerie Mhlongo, eKit Distribution Manager, can help small businesses set up secure Wi-Fi, manage devices, and enable remote access for hybrid teams.

For Nyeleti Shikwambane of Setsibi IT Support Services, the sessions connected directly to her business challenges. “I’m leaving with a clear view that there are still big gaps women need to close in tech, and that we have a long road ahead. My main takeaway is that we are capable, and we don’t have to do it alone, you must pull in the right people to help you get where you want to go,” she said.

The technology sessions were complemented by entrepreneur Heidi Patmore of Manjaro, who shared lessons from building in the sector, and Toby Shapshak, who reflected on the evolution of technology and its everyday relevance.

Ready to scale

The programme concluded with a certification ceremony at Henley, where participants received certificates of attendance, celebrated their achievements, and shared a final networking moment.

image

Women in Tech participants, receiving certificates

This three-day journey has given me practical and personal tools. I found the change-readiness section of Henley Business School’s Personal Mastery course especially useful, said Sarah Smyth from Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

“When women understand themselves as leaders, they are better equipped to lead others, especially in sectors being reshaped by digital technologies,” concluded Jacques le Roux, Chief Operating Officer at Henley, who gave the keynote address at the certification ceremony. “Our role at Henley Business School is to provide that bridge between leadership and innovation, so women leave not only with skills, but with the confidence to use them.”