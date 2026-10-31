Honeywell Launches Industrial AI Platform at Dangote Refinery, Estimates $60m a Year in Gains

Honeywell has launched a new industrial AI platform, Forge Plant Cognition, at Dangote’s refinery in Lekki, Nigeria, and estimates it could deliver about $60 million a year in gross operational benefits.

The platform uses NVIDIA and Dell Technologies capabilities and is designed to raise productivity and profitability in complex industrial plants.

Honeywell said that, based on preliminary data, the platform could generate operational benefits of more than 29 cents a barrel at Lekki — around $60 million a year at full-capacity throughput. The estimate is not guaranteed and excludes implementation costs.

The refinery currently has a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. Honeywell is already helping Dangote more than double that to 1.4 million bpd by 2028.

Honeywell has also been selected to help Dangote build a new mega-refinery in Kenya’s Lamu County.