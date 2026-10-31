US-Based ACMC Signs AI Deal With Scepter to Hunt for African Critical Minerals

US-based Africa Critical Minerals Corporation (ACMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with AI company Scepter to use its technology to evaluate critical minerals projects in Africa.

The companies will combine satellite, geological and geospatial data to identify mineral opportunities, with field validation guiding where exploration and investment go. No specific countries, minerals or projects were named.

Scepter’s ScepterAir platform uses sensor fusion and AI anomaly detection, and has previously been used for methane monitoring with ExxonMobil.

A US strategic play

ACMC builds portfolios of critical minerals projects with local African partners — originating opportunities, securing rights, investing, and bringing in technical, development and capital partners. Development partners build and operate the mines, with local content, skilled jobs and knowledge transfer built into each project.

The company aims to bring American technology, capital and expertise to African mining, including through US public-private partnerships that fund technical, feasibility and infrastructure work to attract private investment.

“U.S. national security demands earlier investment in Africa’s critical minerals,” said Carrie Clark, ACMC co-founder and chief operating officer. “Scepter’s technology shows how American innovation can de-risk early-stage opportunities and open the door to American capital.”

Faster from discovery to mine

“We want to shorten the path from mineral identification through development and commercialization,” said Philip Father, Scepter’s founder and chief executive.

ACMC chairman Elias Pungong said the goal is “to build a portfolio of critical minerals projects in Africa that create lasting value where we work.”

Kweku Awotwi, a mining veteran and senior adviser to Scepter, said AI-driven resource intelligence “can fundamentally change how African nations develop their mineral resources, helping them move up the value chain.”