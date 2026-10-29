Idris Elba’s Akuna Group Opens Free AI Filmmaking Programme to South African and African Creators

Akuna Learning, part of actor Idris Elba’s Akuna Group, has opened applications for a free AI filmmaking programme for aspiring and emerging creators in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Applications close on 15 November 2026. The programme is free to apply for and free to attend.

From Script to Screen with AI is delivered with Google, funded by $1 million from Google.org, with a curriculum developed by AI filmmaking school Curious Refuge. It covers using AI tools across filmmaking, from developing stories and scripts to producing finished films.

Participants start with AI filmmaking training, then move on to mentorship, project development and pitching.

Who can apply

No film school background or prior AI experience is needed. Applicants must have access to a laptop, reliable internet and consistent electricity throughout the programme. Women are strongly encouraged to apply.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the stories they choose, and how the education leads to employment and self-momentum, but helps shape the narrative of Africa,” said Elba, chairman of the Akuna Group.

Applications: https://akunalearning.com/