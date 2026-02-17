Google-Ipsos Report Finds South Africans Rapidly Adopting AI for Learning, Work

Residents of South Africa are increasingly using artificial intelligence as a practical tool for learning, work and major life decisions, according to a new report by Google and Ipsos.

The study, titled “Our Life with AI: Helpfulness in the Hands of More People,” shows that South Africans are moving beyond experimentation with AI and adopting it for everyday tasks such as upskilling, career planning and administrative work. The findings also point to strong optimism about AI’s potential to benefit education, the economy and society.

According to the survey, 70% of adults in South Africa have used an AI chatbot, an increase of 25 percentage points since 2023 and above the global average. At the same time, 90% said they are interested in learning more about AI, suggesting strong demand for greater AI literacy and confidence.

“South Africans are moving quickly from experimenting with AI to using it as an everyday tool to learn, work and explore new opportunities,” said Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa. “People see AI as a driver of progress, and we are committed to supporting them with the skills, products and safeguards needed to make AI helpful and accessible.”

Learning and work adoption

The report found that South Africans are using AI for learning and work at rates above global averages. About 86% said AI helps them learn new skills or understand complex topics, compared with 74% globally. Three-quarters said AI is useful in the workplace, while 51% reported using it for everyday problem-solving and planning.

AI is also being used as a tool for opportunity exploration. About 65% of respondents said they have used AI to explore a new business venture or career change, and 49% said it helped them navigate a major life decision.

Nearly three in 10 respondents, 27%, described themselves as heavy AI users, while 63% said they are open to using AI more but want greater confidence in how to apply it effectively.

Confidence in AI’s role in education

Public sentiment around AI and education was particularly positive. About 81% of respondents believe AI is having a positive impact on how people learn, compared with 65% globally. A similar share, 82%, said AI is improving access to information.

Respondents also believe AI will benefit learners and educators across the system, with strong expectations of positive impact for primary and secondary students, university students and teachers. Among those already using AI for learning or schoolwork, nearly two-thirds said it has had a major positive impact.

Google said tools such as Guided Learning in Gemini and AI Mode in Search are designed to support deeper understanding, helping users move beyond quick answers toward building long-term knowledge and skills.

Optimism outweighs concern

The survey found that experience with AI is closely linked to optimism. About 65% of South Africans said they are more excited about AI’s possibilities than concerned about its risks, compared with a narrower margin globally. Among frequent AI users, that figure rose to more than 80%.

Higher levels of knowledge also correlated with greater confidence. Among respondents who said they know a lot about AI, more than 80% reported feeling excited rather than concerned.

Expectations for government and industry

While confidence in AI is high, respondents said both technology companies and government have roles to play in ensuring AI benefits society. About 63% said AI companies are introducing the technology responsibly, and nearly 60% expressed confidence in government oversight of AI in the public interest.

Many respondents said they want government to use AI to improve public services, strengthen cybersecurity and extract insights from complex data. At the same time, views were split between prioritizing regulation to protect affected industries and encouraging innovation to advance science and economic growth.

The survey was conducted online by Ipsos on behalf of Google between Sept. 22 and Oct. 10, 2025. In South Africa, 1,000 adults aged 18 and older were surveyed, representing the country’s online population.