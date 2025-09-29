Ghana Unveils National AI Strategy, Plans Emerging Tech Bill

Ghana is moving to position itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence with the rollout of a National AI Strategy and plans for new legislation to govern emerging technologies.

The announcement was made at the ENJOY AI 2025 African Open in Accra, where Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mohammed Adams Sukparu delivered the keynote on behalf of Minister Samuel Nartey George.

The strategy will guide AI applications in health, education, agriculture, security and public services. Sukparu also revealed that an Emerging Technologies Bill covering AI, robotics and blockchain is being prepared for Parliament to establish ethical standards.

He pointed to existing initiatives such as the One Million Coders Programme and Girls-in-ICT project, along with a presidential directive requiring government agencies to adopt AI tools by 2026.

This year’s competition, themed “Chasing the Stars,” underscored Ghana’s emphasis on youth-driven innovation, with Sukparu praising the role of children in shaping Africa’s digital future.