Ghana to Host Inaugural Africa AI Conference to Drive Digital Transformation and Innovation

Ghana will host the first-ever Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference, organized by the Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF), from November 5–6, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Themed “AI for Africa: Unlocking Opportunities for Education, Innovation, and Sustainable Development,” the landmark event aims to explore how AI can be responsibly leveraged to accelerate Africa’s digital and socio-economic transformation.

According to Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Chairman of AETF, the conference will serve as a continental platform for dialogue among policymakers, technologists, educators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and development partners.

“AI is a subject of seismic and even cataclysmic implications for our continent,” Spio-Garbrah said. “If we do not master AI, we risk being left behind. Africa must take charge of its own technological future.”

A Platform for Policy, Innovation, and Collaboration

The two-day event will feature sessions on:

AI in national digital strategies and infrastructure development

and Cybersecurity, data governance, and ethical AI policy frameworks

and Fostering AI startups and tech ecosystems

and tech ecosystems Digital skills and youth empowerment in AI innovation

The conference will also showcase AI-driven solutions in education, agriculture, and public services, emphasizing Africa’s potential to develop indigenous technologies aligned with local needs.

Africa’s Human Capital and Digital Ambition

Mr. Judson Wendle Addy, Senior Advisor at AETF, said Ghana was transitioning from being a “bystander” in the digital revolution to a builder of the future, with over USD 21.1 billion already committed to AI and ICT-related investments.

He described AETF as the “human-capital bridge” of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), focused on transforming Africa’s raw resources into value-added products through innovation and skilled labor.

“It is time to build education systems that work for Africa, create AI platforms that speak Africa’s languages, and develop solutions that solve Africa’s problems,” Addy said.

He urged universities, TVET institutions, and entrepreneurs to embrace AI-powered learning, research, and productivity tools, calling on the private sector to adopt AI for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

Shaping Africa’s AI Future

The AETF emphasized that Africa stands at a decisive turning point in defining its role in the age of AI. Through education, collaboration, and innovation, the continent can ensure that AI becomes a tool for empowerment rather than dependency.

By hosting the maiden Africa AI Conference, Ghana positions itself as a hub for continental dialogue and innovation, reflecting a growing commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for inclusive and sustainable development.