Ericsson’s 2025 Network Advances Highlight Africa’s Rising Role in Global Connectivity

As Ericsson closed 2025 with solid financial results and long-term infrastructure agreements worldwide, its continued investment in automation, cloud-native core networks and next-generation connectivity has positioned Africa to play a growing role in the global digital economy.

The second half of 2025 marked a period of sustained innovation for Ericsson, with progress in 5G, AI-driven automation and autonomous networks delivering measurable benefits across emerging markets, including Africa. African telecom operators increasingly featured as early adopters of advanced cloud-native and automated network capabilities as Ericsson reinforced its leadership in global network infrastructure.

A key milestone came in September, when MTN South Africa became the first operator globally to complete automated in-service software upgrades on Ericsson’s Packet Core Gateway. The deployment demonstrated the readiness of African networks to adopt cloud-native operations, reducing downtime while improving resilience and customer experience. The achievement positioned South Africa among global leaders in automated core network operations.

Across the review period, Ericsson’s investments in AI-enabled networks, 5G Standalone and autonomous operations strengthened the foundation for African operators seeking to scale digital services. The company’s recognition as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for both 5G radio access networks and core network infrastructure solutions further reinforced confidence among African operators modernizing networks for enterprise, fintech and public-sector applications.

Ericsson’s focus on network monetization and flexible charging systems also aligns closely with African market requirements. Operators across the continent are expanding fixed wireless access, digital payments and differentiated data services to extend connectivity, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

Progress in private 5G, mission-critical communications and AI-driven automation platforms offers additional opportunities for African governments and enterprises exploring smart cities, industrial digitalization and secure public-safety communications. The success of similar deployments in other regions is strengthening the case for wider adoption across African markets.

As Ericsson closed 2025 with strong performance and a growing portfolio of global infrastructure agreements, its continued focus on automation, cloud-native cores and next-generation networks underscores Africa’s increasing influence in shaping the future of intelligent and autonomous connectivity.