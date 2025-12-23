Ericsson Positions AI, 5G and Sustainability at Center of Africa’s Digital Growth

Ericsson, long known as a European telecommunications technology leader, has played a foundational role in Africa’s connectivity for more than a century and is now driving the continent’s next phase of digital transformation through artificial intelligence, 5G and energy-efficient networks.

The company installed some of South Africa’s earliest telephone exchanges in 1896 and has since supported the rollout of every generation of mobile technology, including today’s 5G infrastructure. Ericsson is now working with operators across Africa to modernize networks, expand 5G coverage and deliver inclusive digital services while lowering energy use and total cost of ownership.

In a recent interview, Majda Lahlou Kassi, vice president and head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, said the company’s “Africa in Motion” vision reflects a broad commitment to the continent’s economic and digital development. She said Ericsson’s work extends beyond mobile networks to include the digitization of sectors such as mining, ports and public safety.

Ericsson is also investing in digital skills development through initiatives such as Ericsson Educate and the Ericsson Graduate Program, which provide training in areas including AI, cloud computing and mobile networks. These programs aim to build local capacity and prepare young talent for careers in information and communications technology.

Artificial intelligence has been embedded in Ericsson’s products for more than two decades and plays a key role in optimizing network performance and managing energy consumption. As mobile technologies evolve, energy demand increases, a challenge that is particularly acute in Africa due to grid instability. Ericsson uses AI to predict traffic patterns and dynamically adjust network energy use, an approach the company refers to as breaking the energy curve.

Looking ahead, Ericsson expects AI to underpin increasingly autonomous networks capable of self-design and optimization. The company is also exploring the role of edge computing, which brings intelligence closer to users and supports the transition from 5G to future 6G networks by reducing latency, costs and energy use.

Sustainability remains central to Ericsson’s strategy. The company assesses the energy impact of AI applications before deployment and aligns its operations with its net-zero emissions goals. Africa, Lahlou Kassi said, has an opportunity to leapfrog fossil fuel-based systems by adopting renewable energy solutions alongside advanced digital infrastructure.