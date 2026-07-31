Egypt’s Fincart Raises $2.8M Seed to Scale AI Merchant Operating System, With 450 Merchants and EGP 1bn Processed

Egyptian startup Fincart has raised a $2.8 million seed round to scale its AI-powered operating system for e-commerce merchants, following a pivot from logistics management software into merchant finance and business automation.

Pan-African venture fund Launch Africa and early-stage MENA fund Antler MENAP co-led the round, with participation from Yango Ventures, Five35 Ventures, Bluestream Capital, Hi2 Global, Kalahari Venture Labs and other undisclosed investors. The raise comes 18 months after an undisclosed pre-seed round.

Founded in 2023 by Mostafa Masry and Nihal Ali, Fincart began by helping online merchants manage last-mile deliveries and reconcile cash-on-delivery payments — the operational bottleneck that defines e-commerce in a market where CoD still dominates transactions. It has since expanded into a merchant operating system combining logistics management, embedded financing and AI-powered customer engagement, with merchants able to connect to more than 40 shipping providers and access short-term cash advances through the platform.

Unusually for an early-stage announcement, Fincart disclosed traction figures. The company said it has onboarded more than 450 merchants and enterprise customers and processed close to EGP 1 billion (roughly $20 million) in merchandise value through automated shipping and cash reconciliation workflows. Revenue comes from shipping fees and tiered software subscriptions running from EGP 1,584 ($31.20) to EGP 7,199 ($141.96) a month depending on feature access.

Masry framed the pivot as a response to software fragmentation on the merchant side. Online sellers were running separate tools for shipping, customer support, marketing and payments, leaving business data siloed across systems and making automation difficult. Fincart’s answer was to consolidate those functions into a single AI-powered platform.

“Everything we build starts with sitting down with merchants and understanding where they’re losing time, money, or customers,” said Ali. The objective, she said, was a single control panel that removes the friction of stitching tools together.

The funding will go toward scaling commercial and technical teams, product development and new commercial partnerships in Egypt, with expansion beyond the home market slated to begin in 2027. “This investment will enable us to deepen our partnerships, enhance our AI-powered platform, expand our infrastructure, and accelerate our growth across Africa and the Middle East,” Masry said.

Lina Kacyem, investment manager at Launch Africa, framed the deal as a bet on commerce infrastructure rather than a single company. Egypt’s e-commerce market, she argued, is “high volume, CoD-dominant, and deeply underserved at the SME level” — and Fincart’s organic, referral-driven growth was the signal on product-market fit. Egypt’s e-commerce market is projected to reach $20.15 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Fincart operates in a segment that has become crowded quickly. Regional players including MaxAB-Wasoko serve African merchants with distribution and working-capital infrastructure, while global platforms like Shopify provide storefront and commerce tooling. Egyptian fintech Klivvr launched K.ai, an interactive AI financial assistant, in May. And the broader “AI-native operating system for merchants” positioning has become one of the year’s most-contested categories on the continent — Seychelles-based Fusepay launched Fuse360 for wholesalers and distributors this week, Yoco acquired restaurant-focused Dyner in June before launching its own AI business agent, and Munich’s Knowlix AI opened pricing pages across 29 African markets days ago.

What distinguishes Fincart in that field is that it is arriving with disclosed customers and disclosed volume rather than a launch announcement. Knowlix entered the same continent-wide SME software market this week acknowledging it had not yet secured a single African customer. Fincart’s 450 merchants and EGP 1 billion in processed value are modest by global standards but represent working infrastructure in a specific market with specific constraints — cash-on-delivery reconciliation, fragmented last-mile logistics, and merchants too small to be served well by enterprise commerce platforms.

The round also adds to Egypt’s tally under a National AI Strategy 2025-2030 that targets more than 250 AI companies and $42.7 billion in AI-related economic value by the end of the decade. Whether Fincart’s 2027 expansion into other African and Middle Eastern markets holds up outside Egypt — where the CoD dynamics, shipping-provider landscape and merchant profile differ meaningfully country by country — is the test the seed round is funding.