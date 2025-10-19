Egypt’s Film Industry Grapples with the Promise and Peril of Artificial Intelligence

Egypt, long hailed as the “Hollywood of the East,” is confronting a new creative paradox as artificial intelligence (AI) begins to reshape its film and television industry — reviving cinematic heritage while igniting fierce debate over authenticity, ethics, and the very soul of artistic creation.

The issue took center stage last Ramadan when a YouTube music video resurrected 21 deceased Egyptian film icons — including beloved stars Soad Hosny and Omar Sharif — through eerily lifelike AI-generated performances. Despite a visible AI disclaimer, audiences were stunned by the uncanny realism, reigniting questions about consent and cultural preservation.

“I miss you, Omar,” reads the text from Hosny’s avatar to Sharif’s, a moment both nostalgic and unsettling. Both legends have been gone for years — Hosny since 2001, Sharif since 2015 — yet the video brought them back to life with algorithmic precision.

Between Innovation and Unease

For over a century, Egypt’s cinema industry has been a cultural anchor for the Arab world. Now, AI promises new efficiencies and storytelling frontiers — but also a potential ethical minefield.

The debate intensified with the 2025 TV series Esh Esh, starring Mai Omar and Intissar, when the latter revealed that her dance scenes were performed by a body double amid rumors of AI compositing. Critics said director Mohamed Sami may have been the first to merge AI and human performance in Egyptian drama, blurring the line between technical enhancement and audience deception.

Director Amir Ramses acknowledges AI’s value for cost reduction and precision, likening it to drones that revolutionized cinematography. Yet, he warns, “Digital cinema once opened new doors but also created a culture of shortcuts. AI risks repeating that history.”

A National Revival Anchored in AI

The Egyptian Ministry of Culture recently announced a national plan to revive the film industry, positioning AI as a key enabler. The initiative includes:

A specialized film restoration unit using AI to digitize and enhance heritage films.

using AI to digitize and enhance heritage films. Modernization of state-owned studios such as Al-Nahas, Al-Ahram, and Cinema City.

such as Al-Nahas, Al-Ahram, and Cinema City. Digitization of historical cinemas and the reactivation of public film assets.

According to Sameh Fathy of the Cinema Industry Chamber, traditional film restoration costs between EGP 100,000–120,000 (£1,500–1,800) and takes a month with over 30 specialists. AI-powered restoration could slash both cost and time dramatically.

Ezz El-Din Ghoneim, Managing Director of the Cinema Holding Company, says AI offers “unprecedented precision” in restoring Egypt’s cinematic legacy.

“AI can automatically remove scratches, improve image quality, and purify sound — producing digital copies in days instead of months,” he told The New Arab.

Creative Democratization — and Disruption

Independent filmmakers, meanwhile, hail AI as a democratizing force. Director Youssef Suleiman said the technology allowed him to manage production, scriptwriting, dubbing, and poster design “in half an hour instead of months.” Documentary filmmaker Ahmed Fouad El-Din agreed, adding that AI speeds up research but cautioned:

“Technology can refine creativity, but it cannot invent it.”

However, as AI automates roles once handled by teams, professionals fear mass redundancy. Director Moataz Hossam predicts that “tasks once handled by six people could soon be done by one.”

Critic Magda Khairallah remains skeptical, warning that “film is a work of imagination — AI risks flattening it into repetition and mediocrity.”

The Ethics of Creation

Beyond economics, artistic integrity and transparency dominate the conversation. Critic Magda Morris notes that AI’s influence is already visible in weak plot logic and mechanical dialogue.

“Some screenwriters conceal AI use for fear of being questioned about their own creativity,” she said.

As Egypt seeks to digitally restore its cinematic past and future-proof its industry, the tension between innovation and identity looms large. AI promises efficiency and revival — but at what artistic cost?

“AI may never replace human emotion,” Morris warns. “But if left unchecked, it could replace the very sense of authenticity that made Egyptian cinema immortal.”

Egypt’s cinematic crossroads — between preservation and reinvention — mirrors the broader question now facing global culture: Can technology honor art’s human essence without rewriting it?