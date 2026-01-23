Egypt Tops Africa in Oxford Insights’ 2025 Government AI Readiness Index

Egypt has ranked first in Africa in the Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index 2025, climbing 14 places to 51st globally out of 195 countries with a score of 57.5, up from 65th in 2024 with 55.6 points. The country also placed fourth in the Middle East and Africa region, improving from seventh last year.

Oxford Insights’ index measures how prepared governments are to adopt and govern AI, including their ability to develop effective strategies, build infrastructure and manage risks linked to AI deployment.

Egypt achieved a perfect score of 100 in the Policy Capacity pillar, tying with the United Kingdom, Serbia and Australia. The pillar evaluates a government’s ability to design and implement AI policies aligned with a clear national vision, including the resources required to deliver that vision and engagement in international agreements.

The country also ranked first in the Arab region in the Resilience pillar, scoring 62.81, and placed second in the Middle East and Africa behind Kenya, which scored 69.68. The Resilience pillar measures a country’s ability to manage the social, economic and environmental pressures that may arise from widespread AI adoption.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said the results reflect Egypt’s progress in applying AI technologies in service delivery through an integrated policy framework and the rollout of the second edition of the country’s National AI Strategy earlier in 2025.

Egypt’s National AI Strategy is structured around six pillars: strengthening governance for responsible AI use, developing applications to improve service efficiency, improving data availability and quality, providing advanced infrastructure, building an innovation-supportive ecosystem, and expanding national AI talent.

Egypt has also shown sustained improvement in recent years, rising from 111th globally in 2019 to 65th in 2024, before moving up again to 51st in 2025.