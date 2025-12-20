Egypt Leads Adoption of UN Resolution on AI in Telecom Development

Egypt, through its Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, has led the adoption of a United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence technologies in telecommunication development, reinforcing support for developing countries in the global digital transition.

The resolution was adopted during the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025, hosted by Azerbaijan, after more than 10 days of negotiations conducted across 12 formal sessions. Under the resolution, the Telecommunication Development Sector of the International Telecommunication Union will provide technical assistance and capacity-building support in information and communication technologies, with a particular focus on developing countries.

Egypt submitted the draft resolution at the conference and formally presented its objectives, pillars and expected impact on the ITU and its member states. The Egyptian delegation also addressed concerns raised by regional groups and individual countries, providing clarifications that helped secure consensus ahead of its adoption as a binding recommendation.

In parallel, Egypt led negotiations to include artificial intelligence as a core topic within the agenda of Study Group 2 on digital transformation. Egypt is set to chair the study group during the ITU operational plan period from 2026 to 2029.

Officials said the outcome underscores Egypt’s growing regional and international role in artificial intelligence and digital policy. It also highlights the country’s active engagement within the International Telecommunication Union and its ability to mobilize support around priorities affecting developing nations.

The resolution positions artificial intelligence as a key enabler for inclusive telecommunication development and strengthens Egypt’s standing as a contributor to shaping the future of the global digital economy.