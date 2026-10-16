DRC and France Discuss Cooperation on AI, Connectivity and Online Safety

The Democratic Republic of Congo is exploring cooperation with France on internet connectivity, AI and online user protection. It is seeking to strengthen its digital infrastructure.

DRC Posts and Telecommunications Minister José Mpanda Kabangu met France’s Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, Anne Le Hénanff, on Wednesday, Oct. 14. They discussed potential cooperation in these areas.

The talks covered expanding internet coverage through fibre-optic networks and satellite technology, developing AI applications and helping citizens adopt digital tools. The two ministers also addressed online safety, transparency and the environmental impact of digital technologies.

The meeting comes as the DRC advances its digital transformation agenda. The government recently presented and approved its Digital Economy Sector Policy and its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which together set the country’s digital development priorities through 2030.

The AI strategy aims to build domestic expertise, expand research capacity and promote applications suited to local needs. Its priority sectors are healthcare, education, agriculture and public administration.

Kinshasa is also considering acquiring a sovereign satellite to complement terrestrial telecommunications networks. The aim is to improve coverage in remote and underserved areas.

Connectivity gaps remain significant. Internet penetration reached 43% in the first quarter of 2026, while fixed-line penetration stood at just 0.7%. The figures come from Telecommunications Market Observatory data cited by the Congolese Press Agency. They point to the country’s reliance on non-fixed connectivity and the difficulty of expanding terrestrial infrastructure.

Cooperation with France could draw on French expertise in connectivity, AI and digital regulation. For the DRC, it could open opportunities for knowledge sharing, workforce training and technical assistance as the government works to expand internet coverage and implement its AI strategy.

The two countries have not announced any specific joint projects. Any future initiatives would depend on further agreements and implementation plans.

Based on reporting by Samira Njoya for We Are Tech Africa