Discovery Bank Unveils Crypto Trading, AI Security and New Integrated Services in Major Platform Upgrade

Discovery Bank, South Africa’s fastest-growing bank, announced a wide range of new digital features, product updates and partner offers as part of a major platform enhancement that expands its financial services ecosystem. The updates follow earlier improvements introduced this year in financial planning tools, digital security and personalised banking experiences.

Among the newest additions are several industry firsts, including integrated crypto trading with Luno, an AI-powered real-time fraud detection system, in-app car insurance activation, and expanded lifestyle partnerships.

Crypto Trading Integrated Into the Discovery Bank App

Discovery Bank will introduce crypto trading for more than 50 digital assets from December 2025 through a partnership with Luno. Clients will be able to link their Luno accounts and buy, sell or hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum directly through the Discovery Bank app.

“The financial world is evolving fast, and crypto assets have matured into a mainstream asset class,” said Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank. “We are the first mobile bank to partner with Luno, giving clients the ability to trade crypto easily and securely while earning Vitality Money Savings points.”

James Lanigan, CEO of Luno, called the integration a first-of-its-kind in Africa, saying the partnership signals the mainstream acceptance of digital assets. “This solution brings together our safeguards and Discovery Bank’s trusted platform to help millions begin their digital-asset journey,” he said.

AI-Powered TRUST Alert System Enhances Security

Discovery Bank has expanded its security framework with the introduction of TRUST Alert, a real-time AI monitoring system that evaluates every transaction against personal behavior patterns and known fraud threats. When a high-risk transaction is detected, users receive a prominent warning in the app.

“Our intelligent TRUST Alert system helps clients identify suspicious transactions by giving them a moment to pause and review details,” said Kallner.

The feature builds on multi-layered security controls introduced earlier this year for in-app, online and in-store transactions.

New In-App Discovery Product Integrations

The Discovery Bank app now serves as the primary digital interface for the broader Discovery ecosystem, offering new convenience and integration features, including:

• Instant car insurance quoting and activation through Discovery Insure

• A unified portfolio view showing all Discovery products in one place

• Integrated in-app calling, offering secure, 24/7 access to bankers without additional authentication

Kallner said the enhancements allow clients to activate products quickly and navigate Discovery’s ecosystem through an upgraded interface.

More Lifestyle Rewards and Expanded Partner Network

Discovery Bank has added MultiChoice (DStv) to its entertainment benefits. Starting in the second quarter of 2026, clients can earn up to 25 percent back in Ðiscovery Miles on DStv decoder packages and up to 50 percent back on streaming packages. Debit orders paid from a Discovery Bank account will qualify for up to 25 percent back from December 2025.

Clients will also earn up to 15 percent back in Ðiscovery Miles across an expanded home, fashion and lifestyle partner network within the Ðiscovery Miles+ Network, and will continue accessing exclusive Vitality Mall offers.

During the December 2025 to January 2026 holiday season, clients will automatically receive Ðiscovery Miles refunds for parking when using the admyt ticketless parking app and spending R250 or more in-store with a Discovery Bank card.

A Gateway to Discovery’s Full Ecosystem

Kallner said the latest upgrades continue Discovery Bank’s strategy of integrating lifestyle, financial and rewards services into a seamless digital environment.

“With every enhancement, we focus on delivering value, personalisation and a consistent experience across our ecosystem,” he said.