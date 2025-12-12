CSIR Partners With US Firm PromptBio to Advance AI-Driven Precision Medicine in Africa

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has signed a memorandum of understanding and licensing agreement with PromptBio, a California-based data and life sciences company, to strengthen artificial intelligence-driven multiome data analysis in Africa.

According to a statement, the partnership will enhance integrated multiome data analysis and AI-powered insights for the Clinical Multiome Atlas Platform, known as Clin-MAP, which is hosted at the CSIR.

Multiome data analysis involves integrating multiple layers of biological information from the same cell samples, providing a more comprehensive understanding of cellular function.

Clin-MAP aims to establish a pan-African integrated clinical multiome data repository to support local precision medicine initiatives, encourage sustainable research and development, and stimulate health innovation across the continent.

PromptBio applies artificial intelligence to analyze complex multiome datasets, including genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, to support biological research. Through the collaboration, Clin-MAP will combine PromptBio’s AI tools with the CSIR’s multiome profiling capabilities to accelerate the identification of potential treatment targets relevant to African populations across a range of disease areas.

Dr. Jerolen Naidoo, co-principal investigator of Clin-MAP, said access to PromptBio’s platform and AI-guided insights would be transformative for translating multiome datasets into African-relevant technologies. He added that the partnership would also help develop nationally gazetted critical skills in data science and empower young African researchers across the Clin-MAP partner network.

The integrated approach will enable researchers to study complex diseases involving multiple layers of cellular function, including cancer and cardiovascular disease. In cancer research, scientists can examine how genetic mutations and protein activity interact to drive tumor growth or drug resistance. In cardiovascular studies, researchers can explore how genes, transcripts and proteins influence disease risk and progression.

Dr. Setobane Mangena, executive manager of the CSIR Future Production chemicals cluster, said the collaboration brings together PromptBio’s advanced AI capabilities and the CSIR’s scientific expertise, adding value to efforts aimed at achieving medical sovereignty on the African continent.

PromptBio CEO Dr. Xiao Yang said the agreement marks a significant step in expanding access to advanced multiomics technologies across diverse populations. He said combining PromptBio’s analytics platform with the CSIR’s research infrastructure could help develop treatments and diagnostics tailored specifically for African populations.

Dr. Yang added that the Clin-MAP initiative is expected to generate critical insights into disease mechanisms unique to African communities and could lead to discoveries with global impact.