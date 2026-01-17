Côte d’Ivoire Adopts 2026-30 Digital Master Plan to Modernize Public Services

Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development has adopted its 2026-30 Information System Master Plan, a strategic framework aimed at modernizing digital tools, strengthening data security and improving the management of public services.

The document was formally presented during an official ceremony in Abidjan.

“The Master Plan is now a strategic tool to strengthen digital governance and improve the effectiveness of public action,” Yéo Nahoua, chief of staff to Economy Minister Kaba Nialé, said. He said the presentation, which brought together about 40 participants, opens the way for implementing planned actions to provide the ministry with a more modern, secure and efficient digital environment.

The updated plan follows an in-depth diagnostic carried out by the National IT Development Company, which identified structural weaknesses including poorly organized IT governance, multiple non-interconnected platforms, aging infrastructure and insufficient security systems.

To address these challenges, the plan is built around four priorities: professionalizing the IT function, establishing an integrated network, deploying shared and secure applications, and modernizing technical infrastructure.

The strategy is structured into six programs and 44 projects, with a total budget of 10.156 billion CFA francs ($18 million).

The initiative comes as digital development remains a national priority. For 2026, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitalization has been allocated a budget of more than 83.2 billion CFA francs, up about 37% from 2025, to strengthen digital performance and expand connectivity nationwide.

The ministry said the funding builds on earlier investments that supported the deployment of more than 33,000 kilometers (20,500 miles) of fiber-optic cable in 2024, the rollout of online administrative service platforms and improved 4G coverage in many rural areas.

The master plan is expected to support stronger digital governance and system interconnection, accelerate the digitization of public services, reduce processing costs and delays, and strengthen infrastructure resilience against cyber threats.