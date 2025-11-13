Cassava Technologies Partners With Google to Expand Gemini AI Access Across Africa

Cassava Technologies has partnered with Google to broaden access to Gemini, Google’s most advanced artificial intelligence platform, across Africa. The collaboration aims to reduce the key barriers to AI adoption on the continent—cost and connectivity—while expanding access to next-generation digital tools for learning, business and creative innovation.

The partnership leverages Cassava’s network of technology service providers and Google’s AI capabilities to make digital intelligence tools more widely available. As part of the agreement, Google will offer a six-month extended trial of its Google AI Plus plan. The trial includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, 200 GB of cloud storage, AI-powered video generation through Veo 3.1 Fast and enhanced Gemini integration across Gmail and Google Docs.

Cassava Technologies will also use its continent-wide partner ecosystem to enable data-free access to the Gemini app for eligible users. This means individuals can interact with the platform without consuming mobile data, a move expected to significantly expand AI access in low-connectivity and high-cost regions.

“We’re proud to partner with Google to democratize access to digital solutions that empower people and businesses,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies. “This partnership underscores a shared vision to make AI more inclusive, accessible and impactful across Africa’s rapidly digitizing economies.”

Josh Woodward, vice president at Google Labs, Gemini and AI Studio, said the collaboration is designed to remove “significant barriers to AI adoption across Africa,” allowing more people to benefit from Gemini’s capabilities without worrying about connectivity or cost.

Through the initiative, users across Africa, including students, businesses and creators, will gain access to Gemini’s premium features such as advanced research tools, AI-assisted video production, expanded image generation limits and enhanced productivity tools across Google Workspace. The goal is to support businesses in streamlining operations, help educators strengthen digital learning and enable creators to explore new forms of innovation.