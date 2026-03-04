Cassava Technologies Launches Partner Program to Expand AI and Cloud Access Across Africa and Latin America

Cassava Technologies has launched the Cassava Cloud Partner program, an initiative designed to enable mobile network operators and system integrators across Africa and Latin America to distribute artificial intelligence, cloud and digital services using the company’s infrastructure and technology platforms.

The program gives partners access to four key offerings: NVIDIA Cloud Partner solutions, Cassava’s turnkey AI Factory, its own native AI solutions, and CAIMEx, a localized multi-model platform that provides unified access to leading AI models through regional AI factories. Through CAIMEx, customers will gain access to tools including the Customer Experience Conversational Interface, Geospatial AI Ops and Cassava Autonomous Networks.

Ahmed El Beheiry, group chief operating officer and group chief technology and AI officer at Cassava Technologies, said the program is designed to extend access to AI infrastructure across the continent. “We are expanding Africa’s sovereign AI ecosystem to build solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges while creating new opportunities for growth and digital inclusion,” he said.

A central aim of the program is removing barriers to entry, particularly high upfront infrastructure costs, through a flexible managed approach. Cassava said the initiative supports its broader strategy to build a sovereign cloud and AI ecosystem spanning national and enterprise deployments, enabling governments and businesses across Africa to access advanced AI infrastructure while retaining control over their data and digital platforms.

The company said the program will allow partners to deploy computing capabilities in a scalable manner from the outset, in compliance with local regulatory requirements.