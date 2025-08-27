Burkina Faso Launches National AI Action Plan Workshop to Shape Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transition, Postal and Electronic Communications has launched a National Situational Analysis Workshop aimed at drafting the country’s first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan. The event, held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, brought together government officials, private sector leaders, academics, and civil society stakeholders to establish a shared strategic vision for AI development.

Opening the workshop, Dr. Yaya Traoré, Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Digital Emerging Technologies Watch, called AI a transformative force for society, stressing that mastery of AI is essential for competitiveness and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Dr. Borlli Michel Somé, Secretary General of the Ministry, highlighted that AI presents a strategic opportunity for Burkina Faso to convert challenges into advantages and design solutions tailored to its unique local context.

Six Strategic Priorities for Burkina Faso’s AI Agenda

Dr. Somé outlined the key focus areas that will guide the National AI Action Plan:

Infrastructure and Connectivity — Expanding digital infrastructure to enable AI-driven services. Robust Data Governance — Building frameworks for ethical, secure, and transparent data use. Human Capital Development — Scaling AI education and skills training across sectors. Legal and Ethical Frameworks — Establishing responsible AI guidelines aligned with national values. Innovation and Entrepreneurship — Supporting startups and fostering a competitive tech ecosystem. International Cooperation and Sustainable Funding — Strengthening cross-border partnerships and securing long-term financing.

Toward an Inclusive National Roadmap

Participants were divided into working groups to analyze topics such as governance, ethics, data, research, training, and innovation. Their insights will inform the first draft of Burkina Faso’s National AI Action Plan, including a provisional roadmap for 2026–2028.

Dr. Somé closed the workshop by urging collective action from all stakeholders, calling AI a tool for inclusion, sovereignty, and socio-economic transformation.