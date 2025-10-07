BT and Infobip Expand Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Communications

BT and Infobip have announced the global expansion of their partnership to deliver AI-powered advanced communication services to multinational businesses worldwide.

The extended partnership builds on a successful collaboration in the UK, announced in 2022, and combines BT’s Global Voice and inbound contact capabilities with Infobip’s market-leading cloud communications platform. Together, the two companies will drive innovation in global connectivity, providing enterprises with seamless, secure, and scalable customer engagement across channels.

All of this will be supported by advanced conversational AI capabilities that allow enterprises to provide human-like interactions at scale and allow for building intelligent customer journeys with prompts, removing the need for extensive coding.

Infobip offers its customers RCS, WhatsApp and SMS messaging services. BT offers its customers international toll-free numbers and inbound voice services as part of its International Contact Global (ICG) suite. The contract will now see Infobip appointed as an authorised reseller of BT’s ICG services, and BT offering its customers Infobip’s messaging services.

In expanding the partnership, BT and Infobip are enabling enterprises to unify their customer contact centres into a single virtual network, opening up a complete set of integrated voice and messaging capabilities for richer, more seamless customer engagement on a global scale.

As well as engaging customers through rich digital messaging, organisations can access phone numbers in more than 130 countries and manage inbound calls in over 180 countries.

Colm Sunderland, Sales Director BT International, said: “Enterprises around the world are looking to level-up their communications and engagement systems, requiring smart, interactive services to best serve their customers. BT International’s leading voice communication capabilities combined with Infobip’s platform will deliver a comprehensive set of services to power our customers’ Intelligent CX Engagement.”

Matija Ražem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip, commented: “BT is a giant in the telecoms sector and a natural partner for Infobip. Powered by AI and designed for scale, the expansion of our partnership will offer a market-leading unified communications platform, helping to drive greater efficiencies and extend enterprises’ global reach.”