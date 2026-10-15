AfDB and UNDP Move AI 10 Billion Into Implementation, Starting With Five Countries

The African Development Bank and the UN Development Programme are moving their AI 10 Billion Initiative into implementation, aiming to mobilise $1 billion a year for ten years — $10 billion in total — following a UNDP delegation visit to the Bank.

The programme launched at the Nairobi AI Forum in February 2026.

Scope and sequencing

Target $1bn annually × 10 years = $10bn Initial coverage 5 countries By end-2027 20 countries AfDB contributes Financing expertise, research, relationships across 54 member countries UNDP contributes Country-level networks, technical support via its AI Hub for Sustainable Development

Participating countries will assess where AI can improve productivity, identify public and private projects, and prepare them for financing. The programme will also establish investment platforms bringing together governments, investors and regional economic communities.

Governments, development finance institutions, private investors and philanthropic organisations are invited to participate.

Productivity as the test

“Productivity is one of the key measures by which the African Development Bank Group judges the promise of Artificial Intelligence,” said Solomon Quaynor, AfDB vice-president for private sector, infrastructure and industrialisation.

“Through AI 10 Billion, and in partnership with UNDP, we will align public and private capital behind that objective, so that the benefits of AI translate into competitiveness, employment and inclusive growth.”

That framing matters. The initiative is not positioned as AI adoption for its own sake but as a productivity instrument, measured in output rather than deployment.

The jobs figure

This report puts the employment target at 25 million new jobs by 2035.

AfDB’s own published material gives 35 to 40 million net new digital and digitally enabled jobs — both in the AI 10 Billion announcement and in Africa’s AI Productivity Gain, the 2025 report underpinning the initiative. The discrepancy has not been explained, and it is worth establishing which figure now applies.

What the underlying report projects

Africa’s AI Productivity Gain models inclusive AI adoption adding up to $1 trillion to African GDP by 2035, lifting the continent’s economy from roughly $4.23 trillion to $5.23 trillion.

About 58% of that gain is expected from five sectors:

Agriculture — $200bn

Wholesale and retail — $140bn

Manufacturing — $90bn

Finance — $80bn

Healthcare — $70bn

The report also projects an additional $150 billion in annual tax revenue for African governments by 2035.

Why the urgency

More than 300 million young Africans are expected to enter working age over the next decade, intensifying pressure on governments to expand employment and raise productivity.

Against that, $10 billion over ten years is modest. AfDB’s own assessment puts Africa’s infrastructure requirement at $130 to $170 billion annually, and the continent holds under 1% of global data-centre capacity.

The initiative’s stated purpose is coordination rather than substitution: aligning existing public and private capital behind the energy infrastructure, data systems and skills needed to scale AI adoption — rather than funding them outright.