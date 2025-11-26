Zipline Set To Receive $150 Million From U.S. If African Governments Sign National Drone-Delivery Expansion Deals

Zipline, the U.S.-based drone logistics company backed by Goldman Sachs and Sequoia Capital, could receive $150 million from the U.S. Department of State — but only if governments in Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya and Nigeria sign national expansion agreements. The funding is structured as a “pay-for-performance” initiative aimed at scaling the company’s AI-driven medical-delivery infrastructure across Africa.

Under the arrangement, funds will be released once governments commit to full nationwide deployment and agree to cover operating costs. All four countries already use Zipline regionally. The new support would enable them to scale those systems nationally, extending rapid medical-delivery services to millions more people.

If fully implemented, the effort will reach more than 130 million people and triple the number of health facilities served, from 5,000 to 15,000. Zipline estimates the expansion will create over 800 high-skilled jobs across logistics, robotics and healthcare, while generating up to $1 billion in annual economic benefits by easing long-standing supply-chain constraints.

“This partnership reflects the best of what the United States can offer: innovation, high-quality jobs, and technology that helps countries leapfrog into the future,” said Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, Zipline’s CEO and co-founder. He said the backing will accelerate adoption of the company’s AI, robotics and autonomous-logistics systems.

Since launching in Rwanda in 2016, Zipline has delivered blood and essential medicines to more than 5,000 hospitals and clinics. The State Department’s goal is to encourage governments to treat drone delivery as long-term national infrastructure rather than temporary pilot programs.

Rwanda will be the first to scale, adding a third distribution center, doubling daily deliveries and deploying a new precision drone designed for dense cities. A flagship testing facility is also planned. Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya and Nigeria are expected to expand next.

Officials say the model has proven its value. “Drone delivery has saved time, saved money and saved lives,” said Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, said such logistics capabilities are essential in a country of more than 200 million people. He called drone delivery a potential driver of “a healthier, more equitable future.”

Caitlin Burton, CEO of Zipline Africa, said the award marks a “turning point” for public healthcare. “The U.S. government is backing Africa’s vision and scaling one of the most cost-effective public health interventions ever studied,” she said. “This will change the trajectory of human health across the continent.”