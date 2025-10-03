Zimbabwe Moves to Develop AI Legislation, Pushes for Stronger AfCFTA Implementation

Zimbabwe is working to establish a legislative framework that will support artificial intelligence development in line with global trends, according to National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda.

Speaking at the Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments hosted by the Pan-African Parliament, Mudenda said digital transformation driven by AI is aligned with Zimbabwe’s development goals.

“We have established some collaborations with various universities in Zimbabwe, especially the University of Zimbabwe, in terms of trying to come up with appropriate legislation that will be used to regulate the use of AI, and the university is prepared to assist in that direction,” he said. “On the technical side of application of AI, we have signed an MOU with Bindura University of Science Education.”

Mudenda also stressed the importance of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that progress has been slow.

“We have a problem discussing issues. The implementation aspect is lacking,” he said. “You talk of the free trade area ecosystem between African countries, but very little has been done, for example, to change our immigration and customs law so that there is free movement of goods and services between African countries.”

The two-day conference, which concluded Tuesday in Midrand, South Africa, was held under the theme: Transforming Parliaments for Citizen-Driven Continental Integration, Sustainable Development, Prosperity, Peace, and Africa’s Role on the Global Stage.