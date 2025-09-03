Zambia’s eShandi Uses AI to Drive Financial Inclusion for Africa’s Underserved

Zambian fintech start-up eShandi is transforming financial access across Africa with its AI-powered credit assessment platform, enabling loans for individuals and small businesses often excluded from traditional banking systems.

Founded in 2019 as PremierCredit, the company has evolved into a pan-African challenger lender, bypassing conventional documentation requirements by leveraging alternative data and machine learning to evaluate creditworthiness.

Building an Inclusive Financial System

“eShandi’s mission is to build an inclusive financial system that works for all Africans,” said Chilufya Mutale-Mwila, co-founder and chief visionary officer.

By focusing on underserved segments — particularly women and SMEs — the company is tackling a long-standing challenge in Africa’s financial sector: assessing creditworthiness without formal documents such as pay slips, credit histories, or bank statements.

“Our AI-driven platform enables us to assess credit applications and disburse loans with unmatched speed and accuracy, eliminating the need for traditional paperwork and checks,” Mutale-Mwila explained.

How eShandi Uses AI and Alternative Data

eShandi’s proprietary platform uses machine learning models trained on diverse, non-traditional data sources to build accurate risk profiles. These include:

Mobile money transaction history

Smartphone usage patterns

User behavior on the eShandi platform

This alternative-data approach enables the company to unlock financial access for potentially hundreds of millions of Africans excluded from conventional financial systems.

Empowering Users Through Financial Literacy

Beyond providing credit, eShandi embeds financial education tools within its platform to ensure that borrowers make informed financial decisions.

“We embed financial education to empower customers, ensuring they understand their options and can manage their money effectively,” Mutale-Mwila said.

This combination of AI-powered lending and financial literacy differentiates eShandi from many other fintech competitors.

Driving Africa’s Fintech Revolution

eShandi joins a growing wave of African fintech innovators using AI and alternative data to close gaps in financial inclusion. By targeting underbanked populations and SMEs, the company is addressing systemic barriers that prevent millions from accessing formal credit and building wealth.

With demand for microfinance and SME lending rising across the continent, eShandi’s expansion positions it as a key player in Africa’s fast-growing digital finance ecosystem.