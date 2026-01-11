X Limits Grok Image Generation to Paid Users After Global Backlash

X has restricted image generation and editing on its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot to paying subscribers only, following widespread criticism over the tool’s misuse to create sexualized and nude images without consent.

The change was communicated by Grok in replies to users on Friday, stating that only paid subscribers on X would be able to generate and edit images. The restriction does not apply to the standalone Grok app, which, at the time of publication, continued to allow image generation without a subscription.

Grok’s image-generation feature was initially available to all users with daily limits. The tool allowed people to upload photos and prompt the system to alter them, including requests to produce sexualized or nude images. The feature was quickly abused, leading to a surge of nonconsensual sexualized images involving women, children, public figures and celebrities.

The backlash prompted condemnation from governments and regulators in multiple regions. The United Kingdom, the European Union and India have all criticized X and xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, for allowing the feature to be misused.

Musk and X have publicly denounced the creation of illegal content using Grok, saying the company will enforce its existing platform rules. “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” Musk wrote on X last week.

Regulatory scrutiny has intensified. The European Union has asked xAI to preserve documentation related to the chatbot, while India’s Ministry of Communications last week ordered X to make immediate changes to prevent misuse of the image-generation feature or risk losing safe harbor protections. The U.K.’s communications regulator has also confirmed it is in contact with xAI regarding the issue.

The move to limit Grok’s image tools to paying users marks the latest effort by X to contain the fallout, as debate continues over the responsibilities of AI developers and social media platforms to prevent abuse of generative technologies.